Right now, I’m using Jim + Henry’s Nine conditioner, £18 . It contains only nine ingredients and it cleanses my hair without stripping. I follow this with Dizziak Deep Conditioner, £22, as I love the formula, which includes quinoa protein to build damaged bonds, inca inchi oil for intense moisture and colour protection. I always put on my thermal deep conditioning cap to speed things up and then rinse the product out. After I’ve washed my hair and it's still damp, I use HIC&NUNK's Hair Nourishing Balm, £34 . It’s really thick and filled to bursting with nourishing oils, as well as mango and murumuru butter. My hair laps this up because it's so dry. Then I'll spritz on Five by Jim + Henry, £18 , or Afrocenchix’s Seal Natural Conditioning Hair Oil, £10 . They are both light hair oils but really lock in moisture. Whenever I put moisture on my hair, I’m always mindful to seal it in with oil. It makes the curls spring back up again and gives them short-term hydration before washing. Once I’ve done that, I let my hair air dry. It does shrink a little bit but before I leave the house I might style it into one or two twists to give it a bit of extra shape, or I'll pin it up in a cute style and keep doing twists for the rest of the day. During summer my hair dries out quite a lot, so I keep the Flora & Curl Hydration Hair Mist, £22 , handy. I've also learned to avoid things like glycerin. It attracts moisture but you can’t always achieve the style you want with it.