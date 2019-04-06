What You Need To Know Before Getting Box Braids

Maintaining Your New 'Do

A lot of people think once you get your braids done, the work stops there. But, it's important to remember that, while you may be rocking mostly synthetic hair now, keeping your real strands healthy and hydrated should still be a priority. "A daily moisturiser or oil should be sprayed onto the scalp and the length of the braids to keep the hair lubricated, because synthetic hair can dehydrate the natural hair, causing it to become dry and brittle," says Williams. "This is one of the factors that can cause breakage during the takedown process. If the hair is well-lubricated while the braids are in, you can reduce the incidents of breakage." Williams suggests washing your braids after about three weeks — sooner if you have an active lifestyle or are prone to a flaky or itchy scalp. After washing with a moisturising shampoo and conditioner, she recommends following up with oil. "After washing the style, make sure you reapply your oil to the braids and scalp and sit under a hooded dryer to ensure the style is completely dry," she says. "If you don't dry the hair completely, it can mildew and leave an odour."