I Was Bullied For My Box Braids — Now They're My Signature

I really wanted to make sure I wasn't going to start modelling without my braids. I knew if I did, the industry wouldn’t accept me trying to get them later. I'm so happy because now it’s my trademark and people request the braids. There are still a lot of designers who will ask me to take my hair out. They say, "If you just take out your braids, you'd get so many jobs and walk every runway." But that's not what I'm here to do. Asking me to take out my braids is asking me to blend in with all the rest of the girls. I want the fashion industry to change — I don't want to conform to it.