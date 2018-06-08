Joanné Dion: The Black Model Accused Of Having White Privilege

Dion also reveals that she was bullied for her condition growing up. “It mostly consisted of harsh words such as 'ghost,' 'powder,' 'Shrek,' and many more,” she says. In some instances, Dion says things even got physical. She was pushed, locked in closets, and her belongings were thrown into a toilet. “I don’t believe teachers did enough to support me, but I’m so fortunate to have my family,” she says, adding that she believes the bullying led her to begin to harm herself. “I hated myself. Not because of how I looked but because I couldn’t understand what was wrong with me. I'd always put myself down,” she notes. “I did this so that anything anyone else said wouldn't beat what I’d already said about myself. That was my coping mechanism.”