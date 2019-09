"Because f*ck perfection. It doesn't exist," the retailer's website reads . "We are making a pledge to never retouch our models' perfect 'imperfections' out." Titled #MakeYourMark , the spot stars nine trailblazing "babes of Missguided" — including models, body-positive activists, and bloggers — who were chosen to encourage women to "love themselves," embrace their "flaws," and reject what "the world perceived as perfection." Among the names enlisted to preach the message of inclusivity are model Emily Bador , model and body positivity activist Felicity Hayward, designer, artist, and model Jade Laurice, and Fatty Boom Tatty blogger Sam Rowswell.