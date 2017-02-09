In it, Emily (in her pants, like an absolute champ) displays everything normally shunned by overly-glossy, overly-edited Instagram accounts. She proudly touts her belly rolls, shows off her acne, her armpit hair. I mean, she looks great but, most importantly, she's delivering a fundamental message that needs to be shouted from the rooftops, and echoed across the world: "YOU DON'T OWE IT TO ANYONE TO BE PERFECT." "You are not less worthy because you don't have a flat stomach," she says. "You are not less valid because you don't shave your armpits. You are not less beautiful because of your scars, stretch marks, eczema, acne." "I'm just so sick and tired of the objectification of women's bodies and how it's seemingly ok to dictate a woman's worth based on what she looks like." For the record, Emily knows it's not just white, cisgender women that are affected by impossible beauty standards. "This also obviously applies to men, and those who don't conform to gender binary stereotypes too," she writes. "Inclusivity and intersectionality is key." If you don't agree with her, you can totally see yourself out. Any hatred, she says, "Will result in instant block looool." Yes, Emily.