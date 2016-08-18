Tailoring And Streetwear For Women - Styling Tips

A Girl's Guide To Wearing Tailoring & Sportswear Well

Alice Casely-Hayford
As little girls, many of us were dressed up in pretty frocks, showered with a shitload of sparkles or pink and finished off with bows and cutesy accessories. For the minority who were given the freedom to run around in trousers, shorts and jumpers, chances are, you were categorically labelled a ‘tomboy’.

Thankfully in 2016, we’re less defined and pigeonholed by the way we dress. Guys can wear skirts and body-con silhouettes without being called ‘camp’ while girls can do tailoring, sportswear, oversized shapes and trousers without being described as masculine or androgynous – that hackneyed word bandied about by the fashion industry for far too long.

Why should clothing be exclusive to sex? We are after all breaking down the glass ceiling, so why should we have to do so in a pencil skirt? Vivienne Westwood once stated: “it is not possible for a man to be elegant without a touch of femininity,” and as ever we salute her foresight and open-mindedness towards gender fluidity and its influence on fashion.

For a number of seasons, international designers have embraced the genderless dressing movement, from J.W.Anderson and Wales Bonner to Hood by Air and Céline. Skirts and tunics repeatedly crop up during men’s fashion weeks while stereotypically ‘masculine’ suiting and sporty styles have featured countlessly in womenswear collections.

Additionally, traditionally 'feminine' fabrics and techniques like silks, lace and embroidery are frequently being used by menswear brands. You only have to look at Alessandro Michele’s transformation at Gucci and his consolidated geek chic vision of ruffled blouses and pattern on pattern for both girls and guys, which has filtered through the entire fashion pyramid, to see the way in which men and women are sharing their wardrobes today.

As fashion month approaches in September, we will see even more designers and fashion houses combine menswear and womenswear on the catwalk as the line between gendered dressing continues to blur for SS17. In celebration and anticipation of this, we unveil the glorious fashion shoot below. Enjoy!
Advertisement
Photographed by Rebecca Naen.
Sweatshirt by Vetements at Selfridges, Roll Neck by J.W.Anderson men's at Selfridges, Jeans and Sliders, both by Topshop.
Photographed by Rebecca Naen.
Top by Eudon Choi, coat by Stella McCartney.
Photographed by Rebecca Naen.
Top by Eudon Choi, culottes by Zara, coat by Stella McCartney and earrings by Tuza.
Photographed by Rebecca Naen.
Top by Eudon Choi, coat by Stella McCartney and earrings by Tuza.
_
Photographed by Rebecca Naen.
Jacket by Won Hundred, shorts by Gucci men's at Selfridges, socks by Urban Outfitters, trainers by adidas and sunglasses by Linda Farrow.
Photographed by Rebecca Naen.
Jacket by Won Hundred, top by BLK Denim, choker by Zara and shorts by Gucci men's at Selfridges.
_
Photographed by Rebecca Naen.
Choker by Tuza, top by Aries and trousers by Craig Green at Selfridges.
Photographed by Rebecca Naen.
Top by Aries.
Photographed by Rebecca Naen.
Glasses by Linda Farrow, top by Chloé at Net-a-Porter, trousers by Acne, belt by Gucci at Net-a-Porter and chain by H-Samuel.
Photographed by Rebecca Naen.
Top and trousers by J.W.Anderson at Selfridges, waistcoat by Tonsure and trainers by Filling Pieces.
Photographed by Rebecca Naen.
Top and trousers by J.W.Anderson at Selfridges, waistcoat by Tonsure.
Photographed by Rebecca Naen.
Suit by Matthew Miller.
Photographed by Rebecca Naen.
Hoodie by Vetements at Selfridges.
Photographed by Rebecca Naen.
Hoodie by Vetements at Selfridges, shorts by Aries and shoes by Topshop.
With thanks to Vrumi.
Advertisement
Tailoring And Streetwear For Women - Styling Tips
Fashion
written by Alice Casely-Hayford
Photographed by Rebecca Naen; Styling by Daisy Deane; Art Direction by Anna Jay; Makeup by Layla Mehmedagi using INIKA; Hair by Mia McSorley using Label M UK and Bumble & Bumble; Modeled by Emily Bador at Nevs; Assisted by Stephanie Sofokleous; Photographed by Rebecca Naen.

More from Styling Tips