Tailoring And Streetwear For Women - Styling Tips

As little girls, many of us were dressed up in pretty frocks, showered with a shitload of sparkles or pink and finished off with bows and cutesy accessories. For the minority who were given the freedom to run around in trousers, shorts and jumpers, chances are, you were categorically labelled a ‘tomboy’.
Thankfully in 2016, we’re less defined and pigeonholed by the way we dress. Guys can wear skirts and body-con silhouettes without being called ‘camp’ while girls can do tailoring, sportswear, oversized shapes and trousers without being described as masculine or androgynous – that hackneyed word bandied about by the fashion industry for far too long.
Why should clothing be exclusive to sex? We are after all breaking down the glass ceiling, so why should we have to do so in a pencil skirt? Vivienne Westwood once stated: “it is not possible for a man to be elegant without a touch of femininity,” and as ever we salute her foresight and open-mindedness towards gender fluidity and its influence on fashion.
For a number of seasons, international designers have embraced the genderless dressing movement, from J.W.Anderson and Wales Bonner to Hood by Air and Céline. Skirts and tunics repeatedly crop up during men’s fashion weeks while stereotypically ‘masculine’ suiting and sporty styles have featured countlessly in womenswear collections.
Additionally, traditionally 'feminine' fabrics and techniques like silks, lace and embroidery are frequently being used by menswear brands. You only have to look at Alessandro Michele’s transformation at Gucci and his consolidated geek chic vision of ruffled blouses and pattern on pattern for both girls and guys, which has filtered through the entire fashion pyramid, to see the way in which men and women are sharing their wardrobes today.
As fashion month approaches in September, we will see even more designers and fashion houses combine menswear and womenswear on the catwalk as the line between gendered dressing continues to blur for SS17. In celebration and anticipation of this, we unveil the glorious fashion shoot below. Enjoy!
