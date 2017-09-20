It's evident that Illamasqua isn’t scared to perhaps alienate some people by being vocal and standing by their ethos and message. How do you cope with the backlash you receive as a public figure?

It’s been really tough, I’m not gonna lie. There’s been moments where I wanted to crawl into bed and not get out. Right at the beginning when it all started happening, I felt like I don’t know if I should do any TV, I don’t know if I should do any interviews, maybe I should crawl and live in the woods or something! [laughs] Then I thought, you know what, I’m actually lucky enough to be able to speak in public and string sentences together in a way that a lot of people aren’t. That’s what made me really angry, because if it had happened to somebody that can’t articulate themselves in the same way that I can, they would have been buried underneath so much hate and so much backlash. But I was able to do that, so I thought if I didn’t do that then I would be sending the wrong message to people. I felt like I owed it to people to send a message, to say speaking out about racism isn’t a bad thing, and also to clear my name. If I hadn’t done it, I would be that person that said that forever.