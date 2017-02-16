Dove, Nordstrom, It's A 10 Haircare — the number of companies challenging the Trump administration is on the rise. The latest to join the uphill battle: Illamasqua. The makeup brand is taking an actionable stand and attempting to cut ties with customers who support the POTUS' platforms. Um, what? Let us explain: Before you go to pay on the Illamasqua website checkout page, the company is asking you to agree to its newly-added Human Fundamentalism pledge. Agreeing means that you vow, among other things, to never discriminate against race, colour, nationality, ethnicity, age, or sexual orientation. Can't promise that? Well, then the company asks that you please step away from the lipstick. "We know that we can't physically stop people buying our makeup, and it's unethical to force people to change their beliefs, so we are politely asking those who don't agree with our Human Fundamentalism pledge to stop buying our products," a rep for the brand told us today. "We understand that we may lose customers and fans from this statement; however we strongly feel the need to always prioritise human rights over profits."
