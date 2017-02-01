Dove Is Trolling The Trump Administration With Its Latest Ad

The internet has been having a field day since Kellyanne Conway referred to Donald Trump's inaccurate inauguration numbers as "alternative facts." The Twitter hashtag was born, and countless people took to social media to offer up their own invented truths. (Including our favorite "It is not Monday. It is still the weekend. Period.") But it's not just general public getting in on the fun — major beauty brands are, too.
Love this! Smart, relevant content hitting social, fueled in newspaper TY @Noelephant @lucacorteggiano @ariverany @Dove #AlternativeFacts pic.twitter.com/xZNfvDCS8M— Khai (@ThamKhaiMeng) January 28, 2017
According to Ad Week, Dove is the latest company to cheekily make a statement against the Trump administration. This week, it placed a two-page print ad in various U.K. newspapers, unveiling a series of outlandish lies surrounding its new antiperspirant deodorant. Among the parody claims: the product is "a really good listener," it "knows a dude who can get you on the guest list," and it "increases your IQ by 40 points." (If only that were true — we'd know exactly whom we'd send the stuff.) While the campaign is only printed in the U.K. for now, the list is certainly making its rounds on the world wide web. We've reached out to the brand for more information and will update this story when we hear back.
Advertisement