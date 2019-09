Dove Is Trolling The Trump Administration With Its Latest Ad

According to Ad Week , Dove is the latest company to cheekily make a statement against the Trump administration. This week, it placed a two-page print ad in various U.K. newspapers, unveiling a series of outlandish lies surrounding its new antiperspirant deodorant. Among the parody claims: the product is "a really good listener," it "knows a dude who can get you on the guest list," and it "increases your IQ by 40 points." (If only that were true — we'd know exactly whom we'd send the stuff.) While the campaign is only printed in the U.K. for now, the list is certainly making its rounds on the world wide web. We've reached out to the brand for more information and will update this story when we hear back.