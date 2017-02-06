Story from Hair

This Hair Brand Subtly Shaded Trump — & Twitter Lost It

Kelsey Castañon, Suzannah Weiss
Update: Last night during the Super Bowl, people on Twitter were riled up — and it wasn't just about the football game. In fact, when indie hair brand It's A 10 debuted a powerful commercial celebrating diversity and inclusivity — a slight dig at the Trump administration's travel ban — at the end of the third quarter, it was all that anyone could talk about on the social media site.
Despite the ad's countless fans, not everyone was on board with its messaging.
Watch the video below, and then decide for yourself. But no matter what side of the political spectrum you stand, we believe there's one thing anyone can come to appreciate: good hair. This story was originally posted on February 5. With many concerned about the undermining of our country's diversity, a new Super Bowl ad is advocating diversity in one specific area: hair. It’s a 10 Haircare launched its first prime-time TV ad Sunday, and like several other Super Bowl commercials, it takes a strong political stance — and a jab at Trump's combover. "We're in for at least four years of awful hair," it starts off humorously. "So it's up to you to do your part by making up for it with great hair." But their definition of "great hair" is inclusive. "We mean all hair," the voiceover clarifies. "His hair, their hair, that baby's hair, that chest hair, that mohair sweater, that dog hair, that back hair, that girl's hair, he hair, your hair, all hair." This is the first Super Bowl commercial by an indie hair-care brand, and its visuals are stunning, with a toddler under a blowdryer, a dog with gelled-up fur, and some of the wackiest hairstyles we've ever seen. "Now is the time for us to come together. This ad captures the true diversity within American culture — we are all perfectly imperfect in our own way," It's a 10's Founder and CEO Carolyn Aronson said in a press release. "I’ve always gone where they don’t go, and there is no better time to push the envelope."
Advertisement