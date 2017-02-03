Don't tell that to the fine people of YouTube, because the video has 25,000 dislikes to a scant 2,000 likes. Why? Because people think it's anti-male. "Can we start a petition to send these women to Saudi Arabia so they can experience true female oppression," one genius writes. "Tell your daughter to find a real man to marry, and to avoid the mistake that her mother made," says another upstanding citizen. "Tell her to buy a Dodge. " "The wage gap does not exist," writes an expert on corporate finance. "There is no company that pays a woman less then a man for the same job." The common theme in the comments is that this is liberal propaganda. Why? When did it become controversial to say that women should have the same rights as men? Have we stumbled through a Mario Warp Pipe into the Land of Assholes? We may never know the answers to these questions, but we do know that people hating this commercial is sexist bullshit.