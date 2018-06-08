Joanné Dion: The Black Model Accused Of White Privilege

A black model with albinism, a condition that affects the amount of pigment in the skin, hair and eyes, has revealed her struggle to feel accepted by both black and white communities.
Joanné Dion, who has worked as a plus-size model for brands including Missguided and Sunday London, has been accused of having white privilege because of her skin colour and was bullied for her condition growing up.
"My parents are black so technically I should be black," she said in a short film on the BBC. "There's a lot of confusion [over] where I fit in society because my skin is very fair and pale and white. But I am of black descent and I am a black person. Black people naturally assume that I have white privilege, which is definitely not the case."
Advertisement
@missguided #SKIN #KEEPONBEINGYOU ??? So there I was rushing out of my exams, high on endorphins as I felt my exam went great and then I see that this campaign has been released! For the last couple of years the epitome of diversity was more prominent and I was LIVING for the movement and I’m honoured to be apart of it but like many mentioned and I feared - “it is nothing but a trend”. However brands like @missguided are awakening the importance of representation and diminishing unrealistic beauty standards I NEVER saw anything like this when I was young and it caused so much pain and uncertainty in me. This world is a better place because young girls can see campaigns like this and feel included. Girls who feel like they are underrepresented, bullied, marginalised this is for you! Let’s keep pushing the movement that WE are beautiful and worth it without these capitalising, systematically oppressive and unrealistic quotas that are imposed on us! I’M A BLACK PLUS-SIZE WOMAN & I scream that so loud because I know who I am and I love myself unapologetically ?? #babeofmissguided
Speaking to Refinery29 UK about her experience of race, she said she doesn't feel the need to engage with people who don't believe she is black. "I know the difference between someone who wants to be informed and those who are ignorant. I don’t have much to prove, because I am who I am, so I can’t waste time by trying to get people to like me. I am black."
“
I don’t have much to prove, because I am who I am, so I can’t waste time by trying to get people to like me. I am black.
”
Dion, who appeared in Missguided's recent body-positive #InYourOwnSkin campaign, said she has been bullied for her condition for as long as she can remember. "It mostly consisted of harsh words such as 'ghost', 'powder', 'Shrek' and many more. On some occasions the bullying was physical – I'd be pushed, locked in a dark fruit closet and my belongings thrown in the toilet. I don’t believe teachers did enough to support me but I’m so fortunate to have my family."
I would tell my younger self that it's okay not to be okay. That by someone not being able to appreciate your worth does not say anything about you but everything about them. That you survived the nights you cried yourself to sleep consecutively That the fear of not being loved was and is still heartbreaking. That you are special and you are beautiful. That you are strong .. what would you say? ✨
The bullying led her to self-harm and self-loathing, she said. "I hated myself. Not because of how I looked but because I couldn’t understand what was wrong with me. I'd always put myself down – I did this so that anything anyone else said wouldn't beat what I’d already said about myself. That was my coping mechanism."
Nowadays, following what she describes as "a very hard journey," Dion is more comfortable in her own skin. "It took a really devastating experience for me to realise that I'm more than my condition. While this journey didn’t start positively, I got to where I am because of it."
She credits her growth to her Christian faith and the realisation that it's "our soul" and not external appearances that really matters. But despite knowing there's more to life than her looks, she is now a successful model.
"As a child I noticed that difference wasn't celebrated and I honestly thought I couldn't become a model," she said. Teachers, friends and even some family tried to discourage her, but she doesn't hold it against them. "I don’t dispute their remarks – it’s hard to vision what you haven’t seen before, so I made it happen. After seeing Shaun Ross and Diandra Forrest I realised that I, too, could become an inspiration for the growing generation, especially within the plus-size community."
Advertisement