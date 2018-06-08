Joanné Dion: The Black Model Accused Of White Privilege

@missguided #SKIN #KEEPONBEINGYOU ??? So there I was rushing out of my exams, high on endorphins as I felt my exam went great and then I see that this campaign has been released! For the last couple of years the epitome of diversity was more prominent and I was LIVING for the movement and I’m honoured to be apart of it but like many mentioned and I feared - “it is nothing but a trend”. However brands like @missguided are awakening the importance of representation and diminishing unrealistic beauty standards I NEVER saw anything like this when I was young and it caused so much pain and uncertainty in me. This world is a better place because young girls can see campaigns like this and feel included. Girls who feel like they are underrepresented, bullied, marginalised this is for you! Let’s keep pushing the movement that WE are beautiful and worth it without these capitalising, systematically oppressive and unrealistic quotas that are imposed on us! I’M A BLACK PLUS-SIZE WOMAN & I scream that so loud because I know who I am and I love myself unapologetically ?? #babeofmissguided

