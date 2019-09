8 Protective Styles To Save Your Coils From The Cold

From box braids to Senegalese twists, there are so many styles to try, but it really pays to take care of your hair. It's a good idea not to add your precious baby hair into the braids, locs or twists as it could destroy your edges . Before you go into the salon, give your scalp a good wash to remove any build-up from styling products, and follow with your favourite hydrating hair products . This will keep any itchiness at bay, as you're likely to rock the style for the next 4-6 weeks (maximum 8 weeks, to avoid damage and hair loss ).