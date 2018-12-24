3 Ways To Curl Natural Hair With Absolutely No Heat

For those with natural hair, hot tools are like an ex — you broke up for a reason, but every so often you get the urge to go back. But next time you get the desire to pull out the hairdryer or straighteners, remember that too much heat can can cause damage to curls, rendering them flat and lifeless. But if you're dead set on wearing soft, ringlets, there are alternative ways to achieve them.
Thanks to the versatility of natural hair, you can manipulate your strands to form curls that look like you've spent hours under a professional or using curling tongs — but without using any heat. All you need is the right tools (like flexi or perm rods) and enough time to air-dry.
Ahead of your next styling session, we rounded up three easy tutorials to help you curl your strands — no heat required.