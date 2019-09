3 Ways To Curl Natural Hair With Absolutely No Heat

For those with natural hair, hot tools are like an ex — you broke up for a reason, but every once in a while you get the urge to go back for more. Well, the next time you get the desire to pull out the blowdryer or flat iron, remember that too much heat can cause curls to go permanently limp. (Heat damage is real!) But if you're dead set on wearing soft, ringlets, there are alternative ways to get them.