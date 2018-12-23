3 Ways To Curl Natural Hair With Absolutely No Heat

For those with natural hair, hot tools are like an ex — you broke up for a reason, but every once in a while you get the urge to go back for more. Well, the next time you get the desire to pull out the blowdryer or flat iron, remember that too much heat can cause curls to go permanently limp. (Heat damage is real!) But if you're dead set on wearing soft, ringlets, there are alternative ways to get them.
Thanks to the versatility of natural hair, you can manipulate your strands to form curls that look like you spent hours under the hood dryer or using a curling wand — but without using any heat. All you need is the right tools (like flexi or perm rods) and enough time to air-dry.
Ahead of your next styling session, we rounded up three easy tutorials to help you curl your strands — no heat required.