6 Ways To Save Your Dry Scalp

Of all the beauty woes we get hit with, dry-scalp issues are certainly the least glamorous. While it’s a bit of an awkward subject, a lot of people suffer from scalp concerns. We better start talking about it, right?
We assure you that scalp problems are nothing to be embarrassed about. There’s a slew of solutions to soothe dryness, and the tightness and flaking that tend to come with it. To prove it, we tapped Stephen D. Pullan, a trichologist at the Philip Kingsley Clinic, to give us the lowdown on exactly how to alleviate these uncomfortable issues.
Ahead, seven tips for saving your scalp — whether you’re suffering from mild itchiness or full-on flakiness. Click through to find an answer to your dandruff dilemmas, and be sure to let us know in the comments what’s worked for you.