These Are The Best New Hair Products For Afro Hair

With over 100 exhibitors, Afro Hair & Beauty Live is the UK's largest annual show for afro, multi-textured and naturally curly hair.
It's an event where both established and up-and-coming brands come together to share their newest, most exciting hair products, while hosting intimate seminars on a wealth of interesting topics, such as hair loss and hormone imbalance, representation and how to embrace and take care of your natural curls, to name but a few.
This year, moisture, hydration and curl definition were the main prerogatives for haircare brands like Camille Rose Naturals, Mielle Organics and Aunt Jackie's, while the new range from As I Am focused on length and Twisted Sista's Clear + Nourish line took inspiration from one of the hair industry's biggest trends – clean beauty.
One thing they all have in common? Their brilliant results. So whether you have naturally curly, afro or multi-textured hair, click through to see the products we're most excited about.
Camille Rose Naturals – Coconut Water Collection
The Coconut Water Collection by Camille Rose Naturals is vegan and all about hydration – frizzy bits and parched ends, be gone.
The product line boasts the Coconut Water Penetrating Hair Treatment, Leave-In Treatment and Style Setter, which combine quenching coconut water with aloe, kernel oil, avocado, jojoba, safflower and cocoa seed for an extra moisture boost. The penetrating treatment in particular has great slip and works best when heated on low porosity hair. After evenly distributing the treatment, cover your head with a plastic cap or invest in a hair steamer for intensely hydrated lengths.
I'm not the only fan, though. Natural hair blogger Natasha Lee-Duhaney tells R29: "Camille Rose is actually one of my all-time fave natural hair brands. I love her stuff, and the coconut water collection is so effective."
Camille Rose Naturals Coconut Water Penetrating Hair Treatment, £17.99, available at Naturalistic Products
Mielle Organics – Pomegranate and Honey Collection
The pomegranate and honey line from Mielle Organics harnesses certified organic ingredients to give 'deep definition' to type 4 hair.
I purchased the entire line from the Afro Hair Show, and the best products were the leave-in conditioner – great for detangling and sealing in moisture in damp hair – and the curl custard, which can be used to define curls with the raking method. I prefer to use it to slick back my 4a hair. It's effective enough to use on its own and there's no need to layer other products, which is great, because crunchy, flaky hair is not the one.
Mielle Organics Pomegranate & Honey Curling Custard, £11.16, available at House of Beauty
As I Am – Long And Luxe
As I Am has become an HG brand within the natural hair community thanks to its ultra moisturising Coconut Co-Wash, Doublebutter Moisturiser and Leave-In Conditioner. The Long And Luxe collection is made with pomegranate and passionfruit extracts and promises to stimulate hair growth by removing build-up on the scalp.
My top pick? GroWash. The creme conditioner is made with silicone which means it's excellent for getting rid of tangles and lending shine. I haven't been using this line long enough to confirm if it actually stimulates hair growth, but pairing it with a leave-in or deep conditioner works wonders to seal in moisture.
As I Am Long And Luxe GroWash, £14.99, available at Beauty by Zara
Twisted Sista – Clear + Nourish
Right on time with the clean beauty trend, London-based brand Twisted Sista has lifted the lid on its Clear + Nourish line, which is made from simple, natural ingredients. The collection features six products, including shampoo, conditioner, a mousse, serum and a curling gel, which are all formulated with a handful of natural ingredients. The best part? You can buy it on the high street.
When it comes to its control serum, the brand chose green tea for stimulating hair growth and protecting fragile strands, seaberry for manageability, and mangosteen for its anti-inflammatory properties to heal and calm the scalp. Sold.
Twisted Sista Clear & Nourish Frizz Control Serum, £10.99, available at Superdrug
Aunt Jackie's – Coconut Crème Recipes
Aunt Jackie's Coconut Crème Recipes includes four super hydrating, sulphate-free products which are made with coconut oil and avocado for intense nourishment. This deep conditioner has excellent grip and is great for banishing knots, leaving hair soft and moisturised, even when dry – something I can vouch for.
The Curling Gélee is another bestseller that defines type 4 curls effortlessly. It does leave a slight crunch but there's absolutely no dreaded flaking. Overall, Aunt Jackie's products are very lightweight and ideal for most curl textures and porosity.
Aunt Jackie's Coco Repair Coconut Crème Deep Conditioner, £6.36, available at House of Beauty
