Is Apple Cider Vinegar The New Coconut Oil?

Illustrated by Anna Sudit.
We've been raving about the magical properties of coconut oil for quite some time now. With good reasons: It's versatile, and it has plenty of health and beauty benefits. But, while we don't know if we're ready to discount this multipurpose wonder altogether, there's a new super-ingredient in town to give it some serious competition. Enter: apple cider vinegar.
Of course, ACV is hardly new. But, it's definitely seeping its way into the mainstream. Just like coconut oil — an under-the-radar treatment for natural girls in the know until it blasted into the public consciousness early last year — it's finally enjoying its moment in the sun.
While we've already touched on this all-natural product's amazing perks for textured tresses, according to The Gloss, its effective qualities go beyond helping curly strands. The site has rounded up DIY ideas that incorporate ACV to help tackle everyday skin woes. (For example, you can use it as a wrinkle- and acne-fighting toner or dandruff-clearing rinse.) Click over to learn more and let us know: Which one's your hair remedy of choice? (The Gloss)
