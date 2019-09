Apple Cider Vinegar, Honey & Turmeric: Why Beauty Is Going Natural & Homemade

YouTubers like Farah Dhukai, SunKissAlba and Cali Curls showcase everything from egg and mayo hair masks to rosehip oil moisturisers; new platforms are springing up to cater to the growing interest in – and market for – this kind of beauty advice. Mahtab Laghaei is one of them. She started her UK beauty website Sabzi & Saffron last year to share tips on homemade remedies after she felt disillusioned with current beauty offerings. "I had invested a lot in store-bought face masks, some claiming to be all natural, organic and others pioneering the power of chemicals," she says. "However, no matter how expensive they were, I would never get the desired effect promised. Additionally, I have very sensitive skin, so I would quickly react to harsh ingredients (regardless of how minute its composition was)." A brief look at the site shows yoghurt and coriander masks, tea and avocado pairings.