How To Actually Enjoy Apple Cider Vinegar

Anyone who's ever had a passing interest in health food knows that apple cider vinegar has long been touted for its myriad health benefits. Even if you discount these claims, this stuff may have a real impact on your complexion, digestion, and blood sugar (editor's note: Have a little before lunch and you can kiss that afternoon slump good-bye).
The only problem is, um, to take the stuff, you have to taste the stuff. Unless you have a very particular palate, the strong, pungent flavour of apple cider vinegar might give you kid-taking-medicine face. Here's the good news — you can stop crying. We have three ways to get your ACV which are more than not-gross, they're legitimately delicious. Check out these recipes and enjoy.
Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Not only will this vinaigrette liven up just about any salad, it also works great on basic greens as a sauce for vegetables or even a chicken or salmon filet. You get a hearty dose of ACV in a tangy, bright dressing that will keep for days in the fridge. Plus, a little fresh lemon, superfood chives, and EVOO won't hurt your glow any!
Ingredients:
1 cup ACV*
2 tbsp seeded Dijon mustard
1/2 tbsp curry powder
1/2 cup fresh chives, finely chopped
Juice of half a lemon (about 1/3 cup)
3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
Mix first five ingredients together until well blended. Slowly add olive oil, whisking continuously to emulsify. That's it! This is a great base, but feel free to add or adjust ingredients to your preference.
*Note: All these recipes refer to raw, unprocessed apple cider vinegar (like Bragg, Fleischmann's, or Dynamic Health). Make sure your vinegar has a cloudy consistency — that's the "mother of vinegar." Might look weird, but that's where the good stuff is!
Super Juice
If we offered you a glass of apple cider vinegar drink, you'd probably run screaming from the room (and we wouldn't blame you). But this refresher has quickly become our go-to afternoon treat! It's sweet and tart, like lemonade with a kick. We have friends who swear by this as a cold-killer (and hangover cure), but we just drink it because it's good!
Ingredients:
2 cups water
1/2 cup ACV
1 tbsp lemon juice
1/4 cup raw grape juice (try Lakewood or R.W. Knudsen)
1 tsp raw honey or stevia powder
1/2 tsp cinnamon
In a pitcher or large jar, mix all ingredients until well-combined. You can adjust measurements to your preference (or swap out the juice for another flavour — raw apple works well, too!), but to get the benefit of ACV, make sure you're at least getting 1 tbsp per serving. We like to serve this over tons of ice for a mega-refreshing pick-me-up. This super juice lasts for weeks when sealed and refrigerated, so feel free to double or triple the recipe and keep it on hand for whenever you need a feel-good quaff.
Root Vegetable Soup
The truth is ACV works in just about any vegetable soup. Let's face it: Soup can be boring, and a little vinegar adds a whole new level of flavour and brings out the taste in the rest of the ingredients. However, we find it works wonders on root vegetables (already a family of health-food powerhouses), and this is our favourite combo.
Ingredients:
2 large carrots
2 parsnips
1 sweet potato
1 large beet
1 medium red onion, diced
1/2 cup ACV
Olive oil for sautéing
6-8 cups of water, as needed
Salt to taste
Wash all vegetables and cut them into large chunky bites (about 1/2 thick).
In a large pot, saute onion until translucent and fragrant.
Add vegetables one batch at a time, stirring to coat with onions and olive oil.
Cover the vegetables with water until fully submerged. Bring to a simmer and leave until the vegetables are just tender enough to bite.
Remove from heat and stir in apple cider vinegar (and salt, if using).
Enjoy!
