Coconut Oil: Is It A Beauty Miracle?

If you live on this planet, chances are you know that coconut oil — and, well, oil in general — is having a major moment in the beauty scene. The entire web is abuzz with talk of using coconut oil for oil pulling (swishing coconut oil around in your mouth for 20 minutes with the goal of expelling toxins and freshening your breath), hair treatments, face moisturiser, shaving cream, body lotion — even as deodorant. So, naturally, we decided that it was high time to put coconut oil to the test. And oh, did we ever.
To really understand the scope of coconut oil's possibilities, we rounded up a whole batch of our intrepid staffers, and assigned each of them the task of replacing an aspect of their beauty routine with a good ol' jar of the tropical stuff. Did coconut oil live up to its magical, all-powerful reputation? Well, it was a bit of a mixed bag (we can't say that we'll be smearing it on our armpits again anytime soon), but on the whole, the venerable coconut shocked and awed with its magical moisturising abilities. Tune in to see how it all went down...
Advertisement