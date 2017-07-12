I Hate Coconut Oil: Does That Make Me A Horrible Person?

So, what about all those people who claim that coconut oil cleared up their acne? "I believe that anecdotally, there are some people whose skin cleared up while they were using coconut oil," says Dr. Schultz. "But, that doesn't necessarily mean it was the oil that cleared up the skin." There's no correlation between the two, he explains — we just know that it happened. "[When] there is a controlled study with objective measures on a significant number of people, and the oil is shown to be statistically significantly better than nothing at all, then we will have a case."