The Quick Trick For Super-Shiny Hair

Some beauty products are best straight from the department store counter. Others, though, are better from your kitchen counter. It's true: Many of the ingredients you need to whip up effective, luxurious skin care are right in front of you. That's the fundamental belief behind our latest collaboration with small-batch skin-care brand Mullein & Sparrow, in which we'll be rolling out a series of DIY recipes created just for you by the brand's founder, herbalist and holistic aesthetician, Anit Hora.
There are many reasons why your hair could be lacklustre right now. Whether you're still recovering from last summer's platinum pixie craze or your strands are feeling dry and prickly in the cold, this is not an easy season for those who crave shiny strands. Luckily, there's a fix for dull locks and it involves everyone's favourite catch all beauty ingredient: apple cider vinegar.
You'll need:
1⁄2 cup apple cider vinegar
1 tbsp dried mint leaves
1 tbsp dried lavender leaves
1 tbsp rosemary
1 cup boiling water
Combine the vinegar and the herbs in a bowl. Then, bring the water to a boil, and pour it over the mixture. Let it cool completely, and then strain it. For a more potent result, let it steep for longer.
How to use it? After you shampoo your hair, apply the solution to your scalp. Rinse with cool water. "This will leave your hair super-soft and shiny," says Hora. It'll work for every hair type — apple cider vinegar helps remove residue from your hair, which alleviates dullness and makes it feel softer. And, those herbs will give your scalp an extra dose of natural, fresh fragrance. So, who's ready for a good hair day?
