The Coolest Haircuts From Around The World

It's no secret that we love a new hair trend, be it sustainable hair salons, a colour refresh, scalp facials or an updated cut. While it's great to have our fingers on the pulse of what's trending in salons, we have to recognise that on a global scale, hair trends don't shift nearly as fast.
In fact, in many major international cities, what's popular tends to be more classic — and less of a flash in the pan. These international looks tend stick around for longer, meaning they're a great source of inspiration if you want your cut to last for months.
Read on to see the coolest hairstyles that have made a name for themselves in 13 international cities. All cuts featured are achievable, and more than just a good Insta-story — these are long-standing classics.