I Didn't Relax My Hair For A Year & I Finally Understand White Hair Privilege

This attitude didn’t escape me during my formative years. I understood that in Western society, white hair equalled good hair and the closer your aesthetic resembled society’s beauty ideals – lighter skin, straighter hair, a slim physique – the more privilege you were afforded. I saw it in the way teachers at my private all girls' school treated me, compared to the other two black girls in my year. The difference in the way sales assistants would serve me in stores, and how boys would pay me more attention when my hair was straight. Later, when I got a weekend job working for a luxury beauty brand, I was told by a male boss that my hair "looked more professional" when it was straight and was encouraged not to wear it in its natural state. Then, when I started working as a beauty journalist, I was usually the only woman of colour at press events (which has not changed much, 15 years later) and it was made abundantly clear that one overriding aesthetic was preferred.