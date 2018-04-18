Without a doubt, dating in 2018 is an art form. If you’re single and looking for love, you know where the scene is. It’s online. (Unless you’ve made it onto Love Island, in which case, bravo.) But whether you’ve been on 100 Tinder dates or zero, it’s a tricky little business. There's such a grand variety of dating apps to choose from — where do you even begin?
While there is no official handbook or rule guide, most dating apps operate more or less the same way. You download the app, create a profile, add some of your favourite pictures, and write a short bio. If you make a match, you can commence Instagram- or Facebook-stalking to learn more — at least that’s what we do.
We're here to help you with that first step: Figuring out which dating app is worth your homescreen space in the first place. There's no reason you should have to do all that leg work when we can do it for you. So, each month we'll test drive the latest dating apps and report back on what's worth your time.
Ready to find your match? Read on to check out the latest.