Why Love Island Is The Best Thing On TV Right Now

Despite a few minor glitches, Kem and Amber are one of the strongest couples in the house, rivalled by Marcel and Gabby (aka the future King and Queen of England), Olivia and Chris, Montana and Alex and… nope, that’s it. Jonny and Tyla are dead to me. It’s been a long and winding road to reach this point where almost everyone (soz Cam) is loved up, but in brief: Olivia was with nice-but-dim Sam but then she sacked off Sam because she got the ick, Chris came in and Olivia quickly drowned in his dicksand, in the interim Montana coupled up with Sam until she too got the ick and sacked him off but, just as things were bubbling along nicely for Olivia and Chris, in walked hunky-but-muggy Mike, who turned Olivia’s head and she almost drowned in his dicksand but was pulled back out by Chris and finally put all her eggs in one basket, Muggy Mike got the boot from the house with incredibly-hot-but-horrible Jess, who was supposedly madly in love with bone-dry Dom but rumour has it that Mike and Jess got a little carried away in the Holiday Inn on the way home. Meanwhile Montana spent the first month eating every snack in her path until pretty pinhead Alex walked in and whisked Our Mon off her feet. Marcel, similarly lacking in love and waiting patiently to Flip Reverse, was the most amazing agony aunt to everyone in the house (someone give the man an OBE) and then thankfully fell for Gabby as soon as she arrived. Apart from telling Gabby he loves her too often, the man is truly flawless. If there’s not a public holiday on the day they wed, I'll start a riot.