When I was young I didn't realise but it subconsciously traumatised me, I still don't ever really have my hair out in its natural form. I keep my hair in weaves or wigs. My relationship with my hair is very complex and as a child, someone telling you your hair is disgusting is honestly one of the worst things you could do. Already being in a school that was dominated by white children, my hair was another factor of me not fitting in so it absolutely crushed my self-esteem as a teenager. This is one of the reasons why I started the petition, in order to help others feel less inadequate.