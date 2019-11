When I was about 13 or 14 I had this maths teacher who I'm convinced didn't like anyone black (call it unconscious bias or whatever). I came into school with braids and she was the only person to call me out on my hair. She said it was disgusting, not school policy and I needed to take it out immediately. I then had to go to the headteacher's office and was told to take it out. It wasn't until my mum came and fought my corner and said these were traditional protective styles that they eventually backed out. Thirteen years later I started the petition to end this form of discrimination.