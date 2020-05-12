I Gave Myself The Big Chop In Quarantine & I Don’t Regret It One Bit

I was looking forward to 2020 as the start of a fresh new decade, yet it has begun in a way that none of us could have predicted or prepared for. Coronavirus has caused great hurt and distress, and many people are feeling anxious about the future. But if there’s one positive thing I can take from this experience, it's that it has given me the time and opportunity to embrace my true self, let go of my past trauma, and practice self-care. I’ve said goodbye to the straighteners, the curlers, the DIY keratin treatments. I’m reclaiming my time and investing in the woman I want to be: a woman who loves and appreciates herself inside and out. My hair is my crown and I finally feel myself again.