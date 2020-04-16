Why I Decided To Shave My Head During Self-Quarantine

Rosie Jarvis is a 3D artist from London. Here, she tells Jacqueline Kilikita, Refinery29 UK's beauty editor, why she shaved her head on day 12 of lockdown.
"I've actually wanted to shave my hair for a while. A couple of years ago, I saw a girl with a buzzcut and she looked really badass; I wanted her confidence, and thought that right now would be a good time to do it!
I'm a full-time game artist and always felt as though the look was really artsy and powerful. I don't have a dress code and I don't work with the public, so I can dress however I like. I just thought, I might as well. I don't need to go out to any events or special occasions while in quarantine, so if I hated it, I could at least grow it out for a bit, or find time to get a wig. Now is also a really good time to work out how to start dressing with a buzzcut.
I never really liked my usual hair or liked doing anything with it. I hated it when it looked greasy or ended up in my face when it was windy or when I was exercising. I only felt it looked good when I'd spent a long time drying and curling it, which never lasted. I also have social anxiety, so I didn't like going to the hairdresser's; I've been cutting my own hair for the past seven years. While I haven't had my buzzcut long, I already absolutely love not having to think about any of that.
I love it! I don't regret it at all. I was surprised because I thought I would look more masculine, but I still feel just as feminine.
I definitely would have buzzed my hair eventually. My boyfriend always said that I would look good with short hair but being in lockdown made me think, If I'm going to do it at some point, it might as well be now. After I finished work one evening, I just asked my boyfriend to shave my head and we buzzed it all off in the bathroom.
I love it! As soon as I did it, I didn't regret it at all. It's so satisfying. I was surprised because I thought I would look more masculine, but I still feel just as feminine. My family, friends and boyfriend all like it, too, and I have received only positive reactions and compliments so far.
I think lots of people are now buzzing their hair for a mix of reasons. I'm going to assume that most people are changing themselves to take back some control over their lives in a scary situation, or want some excitement thanks to being bored. People who were already thinking about it are now being encouraged by seeing other women with buzzcuts.
Overall, I love waking up and having it styled and ready. I'm also enjoying experimenting with different outfits and accessories that I already own. Now, they look totally different paired with the buzzcut; they feel more stylish. I think I will keep my newly buzzed hair for a while. I might grow it a little and get it styled into a short pixie cut, just because I get bored very quickly, but I'll definitely stay short for a little bit longer."
