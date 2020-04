Why I Decided To Shave My Head During Self-Quarantine

I never really liked my usual hair or liked doing anything with it. I hated it when it looked greasy or ended up in my face when it was windy or when I was exercising. I only felt it looked good when I'd spent a long time drying and curling it, which never lasted. I also have social anxiety, so I didn't like going to the hairdresser's; I've been cutting my own hair for the past seven years. While I haven't had my buzzcut long, I already absolutely love not having to think about any of that.