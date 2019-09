The Wigs & Extensions Celebrity Hairstylists Actually Use

We can't be the only ones who saw Solange on the cover of When I Get Home and thought, I want her hair. The soft waves falling down her back ignited our celebrity hair envy, and it wasn't the first time. For years, we've lusted after all kinds of styles, from floor-grazing braids to mid-length lobs . But recently, we realized it's easy to get all the looks we love IRL, because the celebrity secret to amazing hair — which is not so secret, really — is weave. We're talking bundles and bundles of extensions