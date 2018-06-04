How To Style Your Wet Curls Without Damaging Them

If you've ever ordered four margaritas at 5:57, then you know you have to work fast to capitalize on that limited happy hour. And we like to think the same concept applies to styling wet hair — especially if you've got curls. When your hair is wet, you have to hustle to get your product distributed evenly, so your curls dry nice and defined for the day ahead.
Some stylists think that wet styling causes damage, as the hair is in its most vulnerable state. But according to hairstylist Ursula Stephen — who works with Zendaya and Laverne Cox — constant wet styling actually gives your hair the love that it needs. "Co-washing and wash-and-gos are most ideal for summer," she says. "In the winter, your hair can freeze and will snap off. When your hair is tangled, it's not good. But co-washing and detangling takes care of that."
Ahead, Stephen and hairstylist Kendall Dorsey provide a few techniques to give you a summer's worth of popping — and most importantly, healthy — curls and coils. We'll drink to that.