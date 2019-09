In “Almeda,” Solange ruminates on Hurricane Harvey , imagining the brown flood water along with the brown liquor homeowners downed by the vat while they watched the rain fall and fall and fall. She captures a sense of disbelief and hopelessness in the surreal music, with just a harsh-enough edge in the piano as it works down the scale. “Stay Flo” may be the closest thing to a bop on the album, but that might just be the familiarity talking — it operates a lot like her previous work with collaborator Dev Hynes musically. That said, like all the tracks on this album, it’s not a fully formed pop song, at least not as we think of them commercially. Rather, “Flo” is more of an idea of a song, taking elements from many musical styles and putting them together without a chorus, verses, or throughline. Much more of an experimental, avant-garde performance artist than her sister , Solange is banking on us going with her to a higher, more spiritual level on When I Get Home, manifesting songs as memories. But she doesn’t shy away from revealing how incomplete and fallible those memories can be.