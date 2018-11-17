Monthly Expenses

Mortgage: $1,000 contribution to our mortgage. (I live with my girlfriend.)

Grad School Loan Payment: $2,000

Water: $0 (My girlfriend pays.)

Hulu: $0 (I use my friend's account.)

Netflix: $0 (I use my sister's account.)

Health Insurance: $395 for me and my girlfriend

Yoga: $79.99 for unlimited classes

Spotify: $14.99 for family plan

Landline/Cable/Internet: $105 for my parents. My parents are aging and are on a single income, so I am happy to help them and feel lucky that my GF is supportive of this. (My GF and I don't have cable, and she pays for our internet.)

Heat/Electric: $200 on average for my parents

Phones: $220 for five lines (I pay for my parents, my sister, my brother, and myself.)

Auto Insurance: $310 for my car and my parents' cars