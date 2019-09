11 Ways To Add Drama To Your Box Braids In 2019

No matter your reason for getting them, box braids are low-maintenance and give your hair a break from regular blowouts or twist-outs. But it's not totally hands-free. You should still take a few minutes each week to tend to your scalp with a cleansing treatment that removes product residue and conditioning treatments to keep your hair hydrated. But all in all, it's a lot less work than the hours typically spent in the salon or twisting. And since we're still trying to stay committed to our 2019 goals (like getting to work on time and hitting the gym), it's a good time to eliminate hair from your long to-do list.