7 Shampoos That Will Help Preserve Your Box Braids

To take care of that, Laureus recommends washing your hair anywhere between once every two weeks to once a month, depending on your preference. If you sweat a lot or hit the gym frequently, then you'll likely need to lather up a bit more. Either way, the pro-approved method is this: Wash your braids in circular motion so you can avoid frizz, Laureus says. And let your hair dry at least 75 percent before going under a hooded dryer, or just air dry completely. This way, you'll prevent frizz, allowing you to wear your braids for a blissful six to nine weeks.