10 Times Storm Reid Made Us Want To Get Box Braids

Say what you want about Generation Z, but these kids are our future. They lead the charge when it comes to modern-day activism, showing up and speaking out more than most adults do. They're stylish and insanely talented — and also happen to be the source of some damn good beauty inspo, too.
Take Storm Reid, for example. Throughout the spring and early summer, the A Wrinkle In Time star wore box braids. Actually, I take that back. She didn't just wear the protective style... she reinvented it in her own way, assembling her long plaits in the most innovative ways we've seen in a while. The young luminary has the right idea: If you're going to spend a hundred and change on your look — plus several hours in the salon chair — you might as well make the most of it. Check out some of her best styles, ahead.