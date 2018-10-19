11 Celebrity Looks That Will Inspire Your Fall Protective Style

The last thing we want to do on the weekend, when we're finally free of the pressures from work, is to come home and spend hours styling our natural hair. And during the week, it's impossible to find the time between exercising, commuting, working a full-time job, and maintaining an active social life. So when are we supposed to find time for wash day?
Here's the truth: We find any excuse to procrastinate or put it off altogether — and there's nothing wrong with that. That's why we love protective styles so much. They’re convenient, easy to maintain, and give natural hair a break from manipulation and styling. Because we don't always have time for the 15 steps and eight products it takes to get a fresh twist-out or wash-and-go.
Whether it’s braids, buns, or bantu knots, playing around with protective styles also gives you endless opportunities to reinvent your look (while saving tons of time). To help inspire your fall hairstyle, we rounded up some of our favorite celebrity looks ahead.