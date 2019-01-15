7 Scalp Treatments To Try When Your Braids Are Too Tight

Protective styles like box braids and Senegalese twists are well worth the hours in the salon chair — you're basically eliminating your entire hair-care routine for the next few weeks (no more twist-outs or wash-and-gos!). But for those first few days, plaits can feel tight and uncomfortable.
"In many cases, irritation occurs due to the tension that is placed on the follicles," dermatologist Shari Hicks-Graham, MD, tells us. When braiders pull the hair taut, the root can separate from the follicle, causing the scalp to become dry. "The skin of the scalp around the follicles becomes inflamed and as a part of the healing process, the skin can slough more quickly than normal and appear to flake with dandruff." There are some styles, like crochet braids or a weave, that add less tension on the hair because the extensions are sewn on.
Of course, braids loosen over time — but you should still give your stylist a heads up when she's braiding too tightly, Dr. Graham (the founder of LivSo) says. Too much tension can cause inflammation, scarring, and eventually, permanent hair loss, she notes. Although the style may not last as long if it is applied with less tension, ultimately, it's saving the health of your scalp and edges.
Aside from taking precautions on your appointment day, there are also plenty of treatments (at all price points!) to alleviate some of that pain and dryness that comes from wearing a protective style. See our favorites, ahead.
