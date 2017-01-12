Story from Beauty

The Real Reason Issa Rae Tries So Many New Hairstyles

Khalea Underwood
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic.
With all due respect to the Thronies out there, the only Sunday night show that matters to me is Insecure. It's like Issa Rae hacked my iMessages and turned my most embarrassing stories into must-watch TV — that's how relatable the show is. (And if you're behind, we've got the recaps here.)
On the show, Rae's character Issa Dee wears hairstyles that are just as complex as her on-again, off-again relationship with Lawrence (I'm telling you, READ THE RECAPS). And she's just as experimental with her hair off screen, thanks to longtime hairstylist, Felicia Leatherwood.
Leatherwood, who's worked with the star for four years and also does her hair on the show, says that Rae's curls go deeper than just aesthetics. "My main focus is to represent the natural hair community in a way that they feel inspired and [feel they can] do it on their own hair," Leatherwood says. "I don't want to give her something that's completely outlandish. Something that's not reasonable for someone at home to copy. They shouldn't feel like that's impossible."
Check out some of Rae's best red carpet looks and the secrets to getting them yourself, ahead.