The Real Reason Issa Rae Tries So Many New Hairstyles

Leatherwood, who's worked with the star for four years and also does her hair on the show, says that Rae's curls go deeper than just aesthetics. "My main focus is to represent the natural hair community in a way that they feel inspired and [feel they can] do it on their own hair," Leatherwood says. "I don't want to give her something that's completely outlandish. Something that's not reasonable for someone at home to copy. They shouldn't feel like that's impossible."