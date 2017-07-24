Despite the facts of how Issa truly felt about her boyfriend, season 2 opens with Issa pining for the days when she was in a relationship. As Kelli practically prophesied in Malibu, a newly single Issa’s countless app-curated dates are all trifling. She smiles through a montage, politely listening to a random coterie of men ask her about where she’s from, why she’s single, and how she likes working with kids. The alarmingly repetitive conversations are so bad, Issa daydreams about rapping to her suitors, "I don’t wanna be here, but my ex won’t take me back, so my broken ass is here small talkin’ over apps." Still, we don’t actually understand why Issa wants to get back with Lawrence. Their relationship was comfortable and familiar, but, so is a cushy pair of slippers. That doesn’t mean you can’t eventually toss those shoes out when they get far too ratty to wear and order a new pair on Amazon. Hell, you can even go barefoot for a while. Issa only misses Lawrence because dating is hard, boring work.