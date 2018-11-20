How To Cut Your Own Hair At Home Without Regretting It

DIY haircuts can be disastrous. Many of us have a horror story about a late-night, wine-fueled baby bang trim that quickly became a colossal hack job — snip by tiny snip — and required an emergency trip to your stylist, where you bashfully begged for forgiveness.
Not all cuts that happen in the privacy of your own home need to be regrettable, however. While we don't recommend going from super-long hair to a short, architectural cut using craft scissors and a hand mirror, you can trim split ends (and even go slightly shorter) without causing a mess that needs to rescued by a pro.
There are a few at-home tricks that could save you from the hair walk-of-shame. One, in particular, is so fail-proof that even a monkey with scissors could do it. I share these tips with my clients when they can't squeeze trims into their schedules, and I am breaking them down ahead. Read on for everything you need to know about snipping your own strands at home.
