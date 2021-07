All hair is made up of protein which is called keratin . Matt Hawes, creative master stylist at Josh Wood in London, told R29 that it protects the hair from humidity , helping to keep frizz on lockdown. Over time, things like the environment, heat styling and frequent washing may break down your hair's natural keratin , making it feel a lot less soft and manageable. That's why keratin-infused haircare is so popular at the moment as it makes hair shinier, smoother, softer and therefore much easier to style. Because keratin is already found naturally in hair, it's suitable for all hair types and textures, and unlike stronger professional keratin treatments , it won't completely change your hair pattern.