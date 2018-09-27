According to the brand, Alpha Keratin 60ku™ is virtually identical to keratin in its native form. It is therefore "accepted by the hair as a natural extension of itself" and is clinically shown to restore the structural integrity. "Other forms of keratin need glues or polymers or some other process to bind to the hair shaft, but Alpha Keratin 60ku™ is a whole, fully functional human keratin protein that is recognised by the hair as its own," added Abergel. "Independent third-party testing has shown that it is able to locate the damaged spots on the hair and adhere to them naturally, repairing those spots to give you your healthiest, most beautiful hair possible. It’s like a GPS system for damage, going only where it is needed," – and the best part is that it's compatible with all hair types. "It doesn't discriminate or 'see' hair by texture or ethnicity. It just sees hair – specifically damaged hair – and goes where it’s needed to rebuild," said Abergel.