Upkeep also looks different for many clients. According to Gurgov, a client who frequently washes their hair might need more of a touch-up along the roots. "Keratins aren't always done the same way," he says. "If you come in for the first time and want to manage frizz, the process is totally different than if you want to totally straighten your curl." The touch-up process may also vary based on the different textures within your hair. "Curly hair is usually never the same pattern all over the head," he says. So, sometimes a stronger formula or heat setting may be focused to different areas of your hair.