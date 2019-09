Though it may sound tempting to eradicate scalp sweat altogether, Miami-based dermatologist S. Manjula Jegasothy, M.D. , strongly advises against overdoing it. Unlike with Botox injections used to curb sweating on the hands, feet, and underarms, we need to retain some sweat function in our heads to help regulate our body temperature. “When the weather is hot, we cool down by sweating, particularly on the scalp and face. If this sweating is eliminated altogether, one may have trouble with overheating,” Dr. Jegasothy says. ”Although this concept has not been proven definitively in the medical literature, it is enough to keep me cautious for now.”