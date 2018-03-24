In literature, spring is often associated with new beginnings. For some, it means shedding literal weight (in the form of heavy winter boots and those black puffer coats from hell); for others, maybe it means giving up a toxic relationship or a state of mind that's holding you back from all the opportunities ahead.
It also tends to be the time of year most of us desperately want to break out of a hair rut — especially after a season of beanies, scarves, and bitter winter weather. If that means a big chop for you, go for it. But if you're looking for other ways to refresh your dry and damaged hair — without shaving off 12 inches — we've got you covered, too.
Ahead, the pros' guide to rescuing your natural, relaxed, and colour-treated strands from the longest winter imaginable. It's time to shine, baby.