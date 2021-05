This Is One Of The Best Curly Hair Products I’ve Ever Tried

The consistency of the Curl Definer, £33, took me by surprise. Traditionally these sorts of products are gels but this one is creamy. I worked the product into my mid-lengths and roots and followed by scrunching my ends. I noticed that my curls were visibly more defined and even after diffusing my hair, my curls felt stronger and more conditioned but not rock hard. If you want to add a little more va va voom to your haircare routine, there's the Moisturising Shine Oil, £31, which boasts a blend of babassu seed oil, jojoba seed oil, moringa seed oil and sea buckthorn oil. Together, they mimic the natural lipids (or oils) in your hair, adding moisture and shine. Then there's the Curl Defining Gel, £27, which should be used on wet hair. The texture is springy and lightweight — the perfect product to run through your mid-lengths for a sleek finish after using the defining stylers.