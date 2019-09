8 Pro Tips For Naturally Wavy Hair

How do you know if your hair is considered wavy? "Wavy hair will never completely coil," says celebrity stylist David Lopez . "It has a very shallow curl, otherwise known as an S-shape." And the thickness can be anywhere from fine to coarse. While there are a million and one tips on how to care for wavy hair, there is one piece of advice experts can all agree on: Focus on moisturising your hair and using lightweight products that won't weigh it down. "Wavy hair can be the hardest to style," says Bumble and bumble hairstylist Mischa G. "If you use products that are too heavy, it gets greasy, and if you use products that are too light, it expands." So what's a girl to do to create the luscious, sleek waves she so desires and deserves? Give your hot tools a break, and read on to find out our top tips.